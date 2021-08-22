Saeed Ghani expresses sorrow over Malikani's demise

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister of Information, Labour and Environment Saeed Ghani has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of former Provincial Minister and President PPP District Sujawal MPA Muhammad Ali Malikani at his residence at village Chhach Jahan Khan, Sujawal today.

He offered condolences and prayed for departed soul that may Almighty Allah bless her soul with eternal rest in peace and grant solace and patience to the family members.

