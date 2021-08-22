Cash, valuables worth Rs19.8m looted, 11 vehicles stolen in capital

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and thieves looted or snatched cash and valuables worth Rs19.8 million from 16 different places in the capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched 11 vehicles including seven four-wheeler and six motor bikes.

Out of 16 cases of crime against property reported to the city's different police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoites struck at 19 localities in the city and stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs18.8 million, and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs987,000 from five people during the same period.

During the last week, one person was murdered and nine people mostly women were abducted from the jurisdictions of various police stations.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched vehicles worth millions of rupees. During the same period, auto thieves stole seven cars bearing registration numbers, GAV-68 belonging to Abdul Wahab, IDB-4336 belonging to Fahim Iqbal, GTS-1130 belonging to Amrabul Haq, IDJ-8226 belonging to Gull Sher, CY-609 belonging to Muhammad Abbas, VRE-356 belonging to Murad Gul, and LWP-2021 belonging to Basit Pervaiz.

Similarly, carjackers also lifted six motor bikes bearing registration numbers RIN-2269 belonging to Suhiab Hussain, APF-2021 belonging to Amjad Akbar, LEO-7208 belonging to Muhammad Abdullah, RIK-7511 belonging to Arslan Mushtaq, RIL-4317 belonging to Fahad Akhtar, and AFJ-9087 belonging to Saad Raza.

The most active areas for the criminal gangs during the last week were within limits of Lohi Bher, Margalla, Kohsar, and Tarnol police stations.

Five cases of robbery and two cases of auto theft were reported to Lohi Bher police station during the last week. Unidentified persons stole cash, gold ornament worth Rs5,500,000 from the house of Muhammad Bashir. During another incident, unidentified persons stole cash, gold ornament worth Rs 1,000,000 from the house of Muhammad Tasleem.

Similarly, unidentified robbers stole gold ornament, cash, and laptop worth Rs 1,000,000 from the house of Shoiab Iftikhar. Furthermore, unidentified persons stole valuables worth Rs 200,000 from the house of Saim Haq.

Unidentified persons stole two mobile phones from the block factory of Muhammad Irshad worth Rs 124,000 from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

During the last week, two cases of robbery and three cases of auto theft were reported to Margalla police station. Unidentified robbers stole cash and a watch worth Rs 200,000 from the car of Numan Aziz parked at Sector F-8/4. During another incident, unidentified persons stole cash Rs500,000 from the shop of Waseem Azher at G-9Markaz.

Kohsar police registered two cases of auto theft, one case each of murder, snatching at gunpoint and kidnapping during the last week.

Muhammad Aslam lodged a complaint with Khosar police station that unidentified persons killed his son, Hamza.

Unidentified persons riding a bike snatched a mobile from Saima Hussain worth Rs 80,000 at Blue Area.

Accused Imtiaz kidnapped daughter of AB from the limits of Kohsar police station.

