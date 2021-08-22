ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
SMU presents third-year performance report to CM

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Team members of the Special Monitoring Unit led by Fazeel Asif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and presented the third-year performance report of the government.

The report carries an overview of the performance of provincial departments and institutes. The CM lauded the performance of the SMU in compiling the report.

Fazeel Asif briefed the Chief Minister about the performance of departments and their issues. The CM gave instructions to the Special Monitoring Unit team about their future targets and reforms. He asserted that the performance of public departments would be reviewed on a regular basis. He said that accurate statistics are of utmost necessity to evaluate the performance of government departments adding that a foolproof mechanism will be devised to gauge the performance of all the departments.

He further stated that the unit will have to focus on monitoring in order to evaluate the performance of government departments. Officers and personnel of outstanding performance in government departments will be encouraged, said the CM.

Moreover, while taking notice of videos of women's harassment that went viral, has sought a report from IG Punjab Police. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and termed these assaulting incidents unbearable.

Buzdar also directed to bring such elements to the book besides taking immediate steps on solid grounds to prevent such incidents in future. He also directed to take effective security measures to safeguard women at rushy places or in public gatherings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

