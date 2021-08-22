Continuity of scattered rains likely

LAHORE: Met Office has forecast continuity of scattered thunderstorm/rain on Saturday, a trend that started on Friday resulting into heavy downpour in major parts of the city.

Met Office sources said there would be no significant change in the ongoing trend for next 24 hours as well. Yesterday's trough of westerly wave would persist and weak seasonal low would continue in the North eastern part of the country.

It may be noted that heavy downpour in different parts of the city had led to flash flood like situation in low lying areas, causing sewage issues.

