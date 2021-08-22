ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FESCO CEO inaugurates clean & green Pakistan plantation drive

22 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed planted a sapling in the lawn of the newly built FESCO rest house to inaugurate the clean and green Pakistan plantation campaign, in connection with Prime Minister's vision plant for Pakistan.

He said that we should actively participate in plantation campaign and every FESCO official should play it pivotal role to make the country lush green through planting a tree. He further said that trees are mandatory for the human survival and are also helpful to overcome the pollution and environmental adversity.

He issued orders to plant trees at offices of the all five circles of FESCO region, FESCO colonies and grid stations and arranged proper care of trees.

Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub, Additional DG (HR&A) Ather Ayub Ch, Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh, SO Abid Rashid, Executive Engineer (Civil) Shakil Haider and other officers were also present at this occasion.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FESCO plantation campaign green Pakistan Bashir Ahmed Rana Ayub Ather Ayub Ch

FESCO CEO inaugurates clean & green Pakistan plantation drive

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.