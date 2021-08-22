ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

Six passengers arrive from Jeddah test positive for Covid-19

INP 22 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Six passengers reaching Karachi Airport from Saudi Arabia on Saturday were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The passengers had reached Karachi from Jeddah onboard Saudi Airlines flight SV-700.

The health department officials said that the coronavirus was detected in the passengers when their rapid tests were conducted.

Soon after they tested positive for the virus, they were shifted to a quarantine center in Sindh Government Korangi No 5 Hospital.

Coronavirus Sindh Government Saudi Airlines Karachi airport

