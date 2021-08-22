ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pre-season training camp for white-ball players starts today

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: A pre-season training camp for men's white-ball players will commence on Sunday (today) at the National High Performance Centre with practice matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The camp will be supervised by the NHPC coaching and support staff, led by Head of International Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq.

As many as 26 players will take part in the camp for which the players will start assembling later today. Throughout the camp, the prevalent Covid-19 SOPs will be observed.

During the camp, the players will work on their fitness and cricketing skills with a special emphasis on their preparation for the hectic white-ball international cricket season which begins next month, aPCB spokesman, said.

White-ball players returning from the West Indies will be asked to join the camp after a few days of rest.

White-ball players to participate in the camp:

Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hussain Talat (Southern Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), ImadWasim (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper)(Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Shadab Khan (Northern), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh), SohaibMaqsood (Southern Punjab).

The following additional players will help during net sessions and practice matches:

Abrar Ahmed (Sindh), Ahmed Bashir (Central Punjab), Imran Randhawa (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Ilyas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Imran (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Muhammad Akhlaq (Central Punjab), Raza Ali Dar (Central Punjab), RohailNazir (Northern), Zeeshan Ashraf (Southern Punjab).

Camp schedule - first week:

22nd August - Scenario-based 50 over practice match

23rd August - Fitness and Strength and Conditioning session in the afternoon

24th August - Scenario-based 50 over practice match

25th August - Skill practice session

26th August - Fitness, Strength and Conditioning session in the afternoon

27th August - Scenario-based 50 over practice match.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 COVID SOPS Saqlain Mushtaq NHPC Gaddafi Stadium

Pre-season training camp for white-ball players starts today

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.