ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China steel firms start merger to create world's third biggest producer

Reuters 22 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang formally began the process of merging their operations on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a move that will create the world's third-largest producer of the metal.

State-owned Ansteel is taking a 51% stake in smaller rival Ben Gang from the regional state assets regulator, with no money changing hands in a government-backed restructuring that is part of a drive to consolidate production in China's bloated steel sector.

The merged entity, which will retain the Ansteel name, will have annual production capacity of 63 million tonnes of crude steel, Xinhua said, after combining the operations of the companies whose headquarters are only some 60 km (37 miles) apart in northeast China's Liaoning province.

A special conference on the merger was held on Friday morning in the city of Anshan, it added. The extra production will see Ansteel leapfrog HBIS Group to become China's second-biggest steelmaker and put it third globally behind only China Baowu Group and ArcelorMittal.

Ansteel produced 38.19 million tonnes of crude steel in 2020, data from the World Steel Association show, while Ben Gang churned out 17.36 million tonnes. By 2025, Ansteel aims to be producing 70 million tonnes of crude steel per year, as well as more than 50 million tonnes of steelmaking raw material iron ore and generating 300 billion yuan ($46 billion) in annual revenue, Xinhua said.

A combination of Ansteel and Ben Gang has been discussed for more than a decade. The merger appeared to be off in 2019 but a "strategic restructuring" of the companies was announced in April this year.

steel steelmakers Ansteel Group Ben Gang

China steel firms start merger to create world's third biggest producer

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Tax notices to IT cos: Govt decides to set up dispute resolution body

Gwadar attack: China for comprehensive probe

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.