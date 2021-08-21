ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Aafia Siddiqui assaulted in US prison: FO

  • She received some minor injuries but is doing fine, FO says
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Aug 2021

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday that Dr Aafia Siddiqui was attacked by a fellow inmate at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Carswell on July 30, adding that "she was doing fine."

In a statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that we have information that she was attacked by a fellow inmate.

"Our embassy in Washington, DC as well as our consulate general in Houston immediately took up the matter with the concerned US authorities," he said.

"Our consul general in Houston visited Dr Siddiqui immediately to ascertain her well-being. She had received some minor injuries but was doing fine," he added

According to a British human rights organization CAGE, Dr Siddiqui had suffered severe injuries during the attack.

“[A fellow inmate] smashed a coffee mug filled with scalding hot liquid into her face,” read the press release issued by the CAGE, an independent organisation in the UK.

“Shocked by the violent assault and in excruciating pain, Dr Siddiqui curled into a fetal position to protect herself. She was unable to get up after the assault and had to be taken out of the cell in a wheelchair.”

The report also says that Dr Siddiqui has been placed in administrative solitary confinement for an unspecified period of time.

Dr Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years imprisonment for attempted murder after a controversial trial in 2010, during which she accused witnesses of lying.

“Aafia Siddiqui’s case remains one of the most troubling in the sordid history of the “War on Terror,” Moazzam Begg, CAGE Outreach Director, said in a statement.

“It is time this chapter of Aafia Siddiqui’s life was closed. She needs to go home and be with the children she never saw grow up,” he added.

Pakistan's foreign office has asked the US authorities for an investigation into the incident.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui assaulted in US prison: FO

China calls for 'upgraded security cooperation mechanism' after Gwadar attack

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan, evacuates dozens

Current account posts $773m deficit in July

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth in FY21

Manufacturing units, industrial undertakings: FBR initiates probe into wrongly claimed tax credit

Functionality of SOEs: MoF describes suo motu actions as impediments

Need for generation licences for small-scale renewable energy-based systems eliminated

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks to set up government

ADB's Independent Evaluation Department takes a dim view

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters