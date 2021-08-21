ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

CM praises police, other LEAs for making good security arrangements

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the home department's central control room at the civil secretariat, to inspect the province-wise security arrangements on the 10th of Muharram on Thursday.

On this occasion, the CM said Muharram processions and majalis have been geo-tagged and army and rangers have been called in to assist in security arrangements. Meanwhile, the ministers are assigned duties to monitor law and order arrangements in different districts, he added.

ACS (Home) summarised that the central control room is linked with divisional and district control rooms. The CM also visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority's head office to review security arrangements for mourners' processions in the city. He also visited the 'Pukaar 15' control room to inspect its response mechanism.

Expressing satisfaction that IT-based arrangements have been made to frustrate the nefarious designs of the anti-state forces, the CM said, "It is satisfying that police and other law enforcement agencies have jointly made fool-proof arrangements."

Moreover, the CM, while extending sympathies to the bereaved families of two persons who lost their lives announced financial aid for affectees of the Bahawalnagar blast.

The Punjab government will provide Rs one million each to the heirs of deceased persons who lost their lives in the Bahawalnagar blast while the seriously injured persons will get Rs. 0.5 million each and Rs 100,000 will be given to each of the 11 injured persons, the CM added.

Moreover, the CM in his message on martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas, said that the death of a martyr imparts life to the nation. "Rashid Minhas has written an incredible story of bravery and courage with his blood and the life of the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider is a milestone for all of us," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Nishan e Haider security arrangements 10th Muharram Rashid Minhas

CM praises police, other LEAs for making good security arrangements

