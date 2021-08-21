Sindh's Haleem Adil Sheikh meets Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with the Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here at Governor House, said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to transform Pakistan into a welfare state in real sense.

During the meeting, political and administrative issues came under discussion besides matters of mutual interest.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Haleem Adil Sheikh for raising voice for solving the problems of people of Sindh at various forums including Sindh Assembly.

He said the government is stable and the opposition's wish for mid-term elections will never be fulfilled, adding that the public's support is with the government's narrative not with the opposition. For the first time, the government is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the country, he said, adding: "under the umbrella of Ehsaas "Koi bhooka na soye" is a historic initiative of the government."

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the political story of the opposition is over; we are exposing the PPP's corruption, loot and plunder in Sindh. Resolution to the problems of the people of Sindh is top priority of the federal government.

Earlier, in a tweet, the governor shared a video of an Indian journalist talking to Kashmiri children and said that even a child of Kashmir loves Pakistan and hates India, which has employed all kinds of oppressive measures but Kashmiris have not demoralized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021