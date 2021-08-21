ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Evolving situation in Afghanistan: Shehbaz demands joint session of Parliament in-camera

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has demanded an in-camera session for the parliamentarians and a joint session of the Parliament to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Shehbaz said the people's representatives should deliberate on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. There was a need for a serious assessment of the situation and its possible impacts on Pakistan. The state-of-affairs in Afghanistan has an effect on the entire region.

"Under such evolving circumstances, a national consensus and a unified narrative is essential," he stressed, adding that all stakeholders being on one page was crucial for national interest.

