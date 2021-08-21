ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate Housing Society: PAC panel directs FIA to expedite investigation

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday directed the FIA to expedite its ongoing investigations into cases referred by the committee, related to the Senate Housing Society.

The committee also sought implementation status of findings and recommendations of inquiries into various housing societies from the Interior Ministry.

A member of the committee, Shagufta Jamali, claimed that her name was not in the beneficiaries of the Senate Housing Society. Another member Noor Alam inquired how the Capital Development Authority (CDA) allowed development work in seven "Mauzas" without approval of layout plans.

He maintained that low-grade officials of the parliament's both houses were not included in the list of candidates eligible for plots.

He further questioned the members of the housing societies boards who selected the eligible candidates for allotment of plots.

"Did any real estate agent also part of the board," he asked.

Another member Ayaz Sadiq said that senators deposited Rs0.9 million and only membership was issued to them. Mahreen Razaq Bhutto recommended the committee to freeze the housing society accounts till further order, meanwhile, development work should immediately be stopped.

The committee met under convener Shahida Akhtar Ali, which examined the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats Cooperative Housing Schemes. The managements of housing schemes said that they did not cancel any membership of any senator, however, could not take responsibility of their predecessors. They said that 1,589 kanals land was acquired during 2004 to 2007 and work was in progress in four blocks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA Interior Ministry CDA Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Shahida Akhtar Ali Ayaz Sadiq Mahreen Razaq Bhutto Shagufta Jamali Senate Housing Society

Senate Housing Society: PAC panel directs FIA to expedite investigation

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.