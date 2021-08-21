Afghan Affairs: Chinese envoy meets Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, on Friday, met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the two sides reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan during the meeting.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan's perspective, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He added that, in the given situation, safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans as well as stability and an inclusive political settlement were of critical importance.

The Foreign Secretary underlined that the current situation necessitated sustained international engagement with Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted Pakistan's support for the evacuation of diplomatic and international organisations personnel, the media and others from Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and communication.

