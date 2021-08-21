Meeting of PRCS body at Aiwan-e-Sadr: Timely medical intervention could help save 59pc of lives: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that timely medical intervention could help save 59 percent of the lives. The president made these remarks, while chairing a meeting of the managing body of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

He has called for developing an integrated network to effectively respond to the victims of national disasters and help prevent various diseases.

He emphasised the need to train the students, at schools and college levels, in administering first aid during incidents and natural calamities.

Highlighting the importance of first aid, the president said that the provision of first aid could help in keeping the casualties from bad to worse.

The meeting was attended by the members of the managing body, including Abrarul Haq, Asif Bajwa, Dr Irshad Muhammad, and Brig Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana (retd) and other senior government officials.

PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq briefed the meeting about the role of PRCS in serving humanity during crises. The meeting suggested various measures to strengthen the organisation to promptly respond to victims of natural calamities.

