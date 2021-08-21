Educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed for another week: CM

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the educational institutions such as schools, colleges and universities would remain closed for another week just to enable the teaching and non-teaching staff to get them vaccinated.

He expressed this while addressing a news conference on Friday.

He also told the parents that their children would have to show their vaccination cards for their entry in the school.

"Therefore, it became mandatory for the parents to get them vaccinated within a week and now the school will reopen on August 30," he said.

