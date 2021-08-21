ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI 'brought into power' to sabotage CPEC projects: PML-N

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday termed the three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in power as the worst era of mass exploitation, alleging that it was brought into the power under a conspiracy to sabotage CPEC projects.

In a statement, PML-N president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that in the three years under the PTI government, the people only got inflation, corruption and frustration, while they recall the Pakistan of three years back under Nawaz Sharif's government.

He maintained that in Nawaz Sharif era the country was witnessing 5.8 percent growth, three percent inflation, Rs35 per kg flour, Rs52 per kg sugar, adding that Nawaz Sharif put the economy of the country on its feet and said goodbye to the IMF by giving China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and created jobs for the people. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif brought the nation out of darkness by giving electricity and gas.

"In these three years, this change has made Pakistan the most expensive country in the world. PTI's three years have been years for profiteers, hoarders and mafias," he said, adding that three years of "change" has become three centuries of oppression for the poor, as inflation has snatched away their livelihood.

He said that everything from petrol, electricity, gas, medicine, vegetables, cooking oil to ghee has become expensive and out of the reach of the common man.

He said that inflation has crushed the people, the burden of taxes has brought the businesses to a standstill.

He said that debt has increased by over Rs16,000 billion, the per capita income has decreased, while unemployment has reached the highest level in history.

He said that five million existing jobs were lost instead of the provision of the promised 10 million jobs.

He said that 20 million people were pushed under the poverty line instead of giving them the promised five million homes. "The realisation of the dreams sold to the people ended up being extremely scary and traumatising," he maintained. Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal termed the PTI three-year term as the worst era in the country's history, alleging that the PTI was brought into power under a conspiracy to sabotage the CPEC projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PMLN CPEC Projects PTI goverment

