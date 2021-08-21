KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 139,939 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,486 tonnes of import cargo and 18,453 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 121,486 tonnes comprised of 47,910 tonnes of containerised cargo; 842 tonnes of soy bean seed; 4,779 tonnes of sugar; 1,276 tonnes of wheat; 60,032 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 6,647 tonnes of bulk cargo.

The total export cargos of 18,453 tonnes comprised of 7,919 tonnes of containerised cargo; 175 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2,149 tonnes of clinkers.

There were seven vessels Bernadtte, Oriental Tulip, Paderwski, Oriental Cosmos, Tian E Zuo, OEL Kedarnath and Ikan Selayang carrying containers, tankers, general cargo and Petcoke currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely Hyundi Oakland, Concaran, Amix Nature, Oocl Guangzhou, Oriental Tulip, AL Soor-II and Oriental Cosmos sailed out to sea during the reported period. One ship M.T Khairpur expected to sail on 20-8-21.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 166,878 tonnes comprising of 146,738 tonnes of import cargo and 20,140 tonnes of export cargo including 4,690 loaded and empty containers (3,630 TEUs imports and 1,060 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 146,738 tonnes includes 68,970 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,400 tonnes of coal; 10,500 tonnes of furnace oil; 7,392 tonnes of palm oil; 1,827 tonnes of chemicals; 566 tonnes of LPG and 52,083 tonnes of LNG.

The total export cargo of 20,140 tonnes includes 20,140 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are twenty ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Ruby Mar, Khasab Silver, Chemroad Rose, and Ultra Dwarka and other ship Star Aquarius scheduled to load/offload Rice, palm oil, chemicals and coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT on Friday 20th August 2021.

