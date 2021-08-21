ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 139,939 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,486 tonnes of import cargo and 18,453 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 121,486 tonnes comprised of 47,910 tonnes of containerised cargo; 842 tonnes of soy bean seed; 4,779 tonnes of sugar; 1,276 tonnes of wheat; 60,032 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 6,647 tonnes of bulk cargo.

The total export cargos of 18,453 tonnes comprised of 7,919 tonnes of containerised cargo; 175 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2,149 tonnes of clinkers.

There were seven vessels Bernadtte, Oriental Tulip, Paderwski, Oriental Cosmos, Tian E Zuo, OEL Kedarnath and Ikan Selayang carrying containers, tankers, general cargo and Petcoke currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely Hyundi Oakland, Concaran, Amix Nature, Oocl Guangzhou, Oriental Tulip, AL Soor-II and Oriental Cosmos sailed out to sea during the reported period. One ship M.T Khairpur expected to sail on 20-8-21.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 166,878 tonnes comprising of 146,738 tonnes of import cargo and 20,140 tonnes of export cargo including 4,690 loaded and empty containers (3,630 TEUs imports and 1,060 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 146,738 tonnes includes 68,970 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,400 tonnes of coal; 10,500 tonnes of furnace oil; 7,392 tonnes of palm oil; 1,827 tonnes of chemicals; 566 tonnes of LPG and 52,083 tonnes of LNG.

The total export cargo of 20,140 tonnes includes 20,140 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are twenty ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Ruby Mar, Khasab Silver, Chemroad Rose, and Ultra Dwarka and other ship Star Aquarius scheduled to load/offload Rice, palm oil, chemicals and coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT on Friday 20th August 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.