THE RUPEE: Mixed movements again

BR Research 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR again recorded mixed movements after markets reopened post Ashura by remaining unchanged against USD in interbank market while going down slightly in open market. Similarly it went up against Euro while going down against AED and remaining unchanged against SR in open market. In global markets, investor preferences for safe haven currencies over riskier assets continued to hold sway due to Covid Delta variant.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over last Tuesday's rates closing at 164.10 and 164.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling over last Tuesday's rates closing at 164.30 and 164.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for buying and 1.10 rupees for selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 44.70 and 44.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.55 and 43.70 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 164.30
Open Offer     Rs 164.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 164.10
Offer Rate     Rs 164.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 164.20 whereas it lost 30 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 165.00 against the previous closing rate of Rs 165.30.

On the other hand, the rupee witnessed a sharp recovery in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates drastically declined from the previous closing trend of Rs 225.80 and Rs 227.50 to Rs 220.50 and Rs 224.50, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered five paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs164.80 (buying) and Rs 164.90 (selling) against last rate of Rs164.85 (buying) and Rs 164.95 (selling).

It closed at Rs164.80 (buying) and Rs 164.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500 (selling).

