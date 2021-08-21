Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 20, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
352,529,138 198,325,702 15,548,154,937 8,435,316,619
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 975,802,102 (1,441,749,919) (465,947,816)
Local Individuals 11,715,409,972 (11,206,933,438) 508,476,534
Local Corporates 4,718,567,549 (4,761,096,267) (42,528,718)
===============================================================================
