KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 20, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 352,529,138 198,325,702 15,548,154,937 8,435,316,619 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 975,802,102 (1,441,749,919) (465,947,816) Local Individuals 11,715,409,972 (11,206,933,438) 508,476,534 Local Corporates 4,718,567,549 (4,761,096,267) (42,528,718) ===============================================================================

