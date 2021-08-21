Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 20, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,191.75
High: 5,194.49
Low: 5,131.53
Net Change: (+) 65.16
Volume ('000): 260,076
Value ('000): 10,630,334
Makt Cap 1,189,695,997,197
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,270.73
NET CH. (+) 274.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,526.44
NET CH. (+) 70.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,587.86
NET CH. (+) 19.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,924.85
NET CH. (+) 8.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,654.35
NET CH. (+) 6.16
------------------------------------
As on: 20-August-2021
====================================
