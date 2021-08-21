KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 20, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,191.75 High: 5,194.49 Low: 5,131.53 Net Change: (+) 65.16 Volume ('000): 260,076 Value ('000): 10,630,334 Makt Cap 1,189,695,997,197 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,270.73 NET CH. (+) 274.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,526.44 NET CH. (+) 70.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,587.86 NET CH. (+) 19.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,924.85 NET CH. (+) 8.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,654.35 NET CH. (+) 6.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-August-2021 ====================================

