Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
JS Investments Limited 21-08-2021 10:00
JS Global Capital Limited 21-08-2021 13:00
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 23-08-2021 18:00
Mian Textile Industries Ltd 23-08-2021 14:00
BIPL Securities Limited 23-08-2021 12:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 23-08-2021 11:00
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30
Engro Corporation Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30
Cyan Limited 24-08-2021 15:30
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 24-08-2021 16:00
International Steels Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 24-08-2021 12:30
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
HealthCare Pakistan 24-08-2021 12:30
Soneri Bank Limited 24-08-2021 12:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited 24-08-2021 11:00
IGI Life Insurance Limited 24-08-2021 19:30
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd 24-08-2021 10:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 24-08-2021 15:00
Cherat Packagiing Ltd 24-08-2021 12:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 25-08-2021 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 25-08-2021 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
EFU General Insurance Limited 25-08-2021 11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 25-08-2021 11:30
Pakgen Power Limited 25-08-2021 10:45
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 25-08-2021 10:00
Lalpir Power Limited 25-08-2021 12:30
ABL Asset Management
Company Ltd-Open end 25-08-2021 11:00
IGI Holdings Limited 25-08-2021 19:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 25-08-2021 16:00
JS Bank Limited 25-08-2021 12:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 26-08-2021 11:00
National Bank of Pakistan 26-08-2021 14:00
Bata Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 16:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 26-08-2021 10:00
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan 26-08-2021 11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 10:00
International Industries Ltd 26-08-2021 14:30
Faysal Bank Limited 26-08-2021 12:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 26-08-2021 15:00
The Bank of Khyber 26-08-2021 11:00
Century Insurance Company Ltd 26-08-2021 15:00
Packages Limited 26-08-2021 11:00
The Bank of Punjab 27-08-2021 14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 31-08-2021 10:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.