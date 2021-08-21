KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= JS Investments Limited 21-08-2021 10:00 JS Global Capital Limited 21-08-2021 13:00 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 23-08-2021 18:00 Mian Textile Industries Ltd 23-08-2021 14:00 BIPL Securities Limited 23-08-2021 12:30 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 23-08-2021 11:00 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30 Engro Corporation Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30 Cyan Limited 24-08-2021 15:30 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 24-08-2021 16:00 International Steels Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 24-08-2021 12:30 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer HealthCare Pakistan 24-08-2021 12:30 Soneri Bank Limited 24-08-2021 12:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30 EFU Life Assurance Limited 24-08-2021 11:00 IGI Life Insurance Limited 24-08-2021 19:30 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 24-08-2021 10:00 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 24-08-2021 15:00 Cherat Packagiing Ltd 24-08-2021 12:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 25-08-2021 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 25-08-2021 12:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 EFU General Insurance Limited 25-08-2021 11:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 25-08-2021 11:30 Pakgen Power Limited 25-08-2021 10:45 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 25-08-2021 10:00 Lalpir Power Limited 25-08-2021 12:30 ABL Asset Management Company Ltd-Open end 25-08-2021 11:00 IGI Holdings Limited 25-08-2021 19:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 25-08-2021 16:00 JS Bank Limited 25-08-2021 12:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 26-08-2021 11:00 National Bank of Pakistan 26-08-2021 14:00 Bata Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 16:00 Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 26-08-2021 10:00 The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan 26-08-2021 11:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 10:00 International Industries Ltd 26-08-2021 14:30 Faysal Bank Limited 26-08-2021 12:00 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 26-08-2021 15:00 The Bank of Khyber 26-08-2021 11:00 Century Insurance Company Ltd 26-08-2021 15:00 Packages Limited 26-08-2021 11:00 The Bank of Punjab 27-08-2021 14:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 31-08-2021 10:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30 =========================================================

