KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
21 Aug 2021
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Husien Sugar Mills Ltd. 30-09-2021 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 Prem. 7.50/-
Image Pakistan Limited 16-08-2021 07-09-2021 14-09-2021 Prem. 5.00/-
Macter International Ltd 04-08-2021 26-08-2021 02-09-2021 Prem. 155.00/-
Service Fabrics Limited 25-08-2021 16-09-2021 23-09-2021 /-
==================================================================================================
