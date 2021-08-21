ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Co. Ltd.  16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd            16-08-2021   23-08-2021   37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      17-08-2021   23-08-2021   260%(i)        13-08-2021
A llied Bank Ltd #                20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd #          24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd #       23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                 28-08-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd #       23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. #   25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                   28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40%(ii)        26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.               30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd #                     01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                 07-09-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20%(ii)        30-08-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20%(F),20%B    07-09-2021     15-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)        08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares              10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)         08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15% B  09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15% B  13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15% B   15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)         15-09-2021     24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                    18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                  14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)        17-09-2021     28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)         20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)        20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)        21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021     22-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

