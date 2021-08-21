ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
JLI MANAGED TAKAFUL FUND

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: JLI Managed Takaful Fund Rates on Friday (August 20, 2021).

========================
Offer Price     722.2935
Bid Price       722.2935
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.