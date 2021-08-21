ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
August 20, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Aug-21      18-Aug-21      17-Aug-21      16-Aug-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108651       0.108749       0.108509       0.108466
Euro                             0.825071       0.826176       0.827559       0.827189
Japanese yen                     0.006414       0.006432       0.006434       0.006418
U.K. pound                       0.965593       0.969169       0.969975       0.973908
U.S. dollar                       0.70543       0.704748       0.703288       0.702675
Algerian dinar                          -              -              -              -
Australian dollar                0.507204       0.511577              -              -
Botswana pula                    0.062642       0.063075              -              -
Brazilian real                   0.132924              -              -              -
Brunei dollar                    0.517064       0.518045              -              -
Canadian dollar                  0.557995              -              -              -
Chilean peso                     0.000896       0.000893              -              -
Colombian peso                   0.000183       0.000182              -              -
Czech koruna                     0.032359       0.032477              -              -
Danish krone                     0.110943       0.111092              -              -
Indian rupee                     0.009485              -              -              -
Israeli New Shekel               0.217524              -              -              -
Korean won                       0.000602         0.0006              -              -
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.34284        2.34213              -              -
Malaysian ringgit                0.166375       0.166528              -              -
Mauritian rupee                  0.016458       0.016455              -              -
Mexican peso                     0.035219              -              -              -
New Zealand dollar               0.483361       0.484937              -              -
Norwegian krone                  0.078243       0.079273              -              -
Omani rial                        1.83467        1.83289              -              -
Peruvian sol                     0.172394              -              -              -
Philippine peso                  0.013939              -              -              -
Polish zloty                     0.179837       0.181351              -              -
Qatari riyal                     0.193799       0.193612              -              -
Russian ruble                    0.009514       0.009593              -              -
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.187933              -              -              -
Singapore dollar                 0.517064       0.518045              -              -
South African rand               0.046519              -              -              -
Swedish krona                    0.080464       0.080726              -              -
Swiss franc                      0.769071       0.769964       0.771741       0.769001
Thai baht                        0.021115       0.021227              -              -
Trinidadian dollar                      -              -              -              -
U.A.E. dirham                    0.192084       0.191899              -              -
Uruguayan peso                   0.016341              -              -              -
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

