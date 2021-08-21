KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 20, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 163.99 163.85 163.59 163.23 162.86 162.51 162.18 EUR 191.65 191.55 191.37 191.05 190.73 190.51 190.25 GBP 223.46 223.28 222.95 222.45 221.96 221.55 221.10 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021