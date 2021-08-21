Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 20, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 163.99 163.85 163.59 163.23 162.86 162.51 162.18
EUR 191.65 191.55 191.37 191.05 190.73 190.51 190.25
GBP 223.46 223.28 222.95 222.45 221.96 221.55 221.10
===========================================================================
