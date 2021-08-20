ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Canadian dollar hits 8-month low as global growth concerns weigh

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback
  • Touches its weakest level since last December at 1.2948
  • Price of US oil falls 1.9%
  • Canadian retail sales rise 4.2% in June
Reuters Updated 20 Aug 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in eight months against the greenback on Friday and was on track for its biggest weakly decline since March 2020 as the prospect of a slowing global economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment.

Global shares fell for a fifth straight day and the US dollar remained firm in a flight to safety as rising coronavirus cases compounded concerns over Chinese growth and the outlook for US stimulus.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook. US crude oil futures fell for a seventh day, down 1.9% at $62.50 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.6% to 1.2902 per greenback, or 77.51 US cents.

Canadian dollar firms as US infrastructure bill makes progress

The currency touched its weakest intraday level since last December at 1.2948. For the week, it was on track to fall 3%.

Domestic data showed that retail sales jumped by 4.2% in June from May but a preliminary estimate for July was less promising, with sales falling 1.7%.

"Unfortunately, with (coronavirus) case counts rising in recent weeks, the outlook for retail is getting cloudier," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

Meanwhile, the United States extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans.

Canada's house prices will come off the boil next year, rising only modestly after a mini-boom in the middle of the pandemic, according to a Reuters poll of property market analysts who still expect affordability to worsen in the coming years.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.122%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

