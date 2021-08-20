SBP, banks approve Rs 82.6 million for Student Loan Scheme

The Apex Committee for Student Loan Scheme has approved Rs 82.6 million as interest-free loans to deserving students for their studies within Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed on Friday.

The committee is made up of representatives from SBP, Finance Division (Government of Pakistan) and five major banks (NBP, HBL, UBL, ABL and MCB Bank).

The amount, approved by the Apex Committee, will be disbursed to 518 deserving students of public sector universities across the country, studying in different disciplines of under-graduation, graduation and PhD studies for the Session 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-2020.

The objective of the Student Loan Scheme is to provide financial assistance to meritorious students having insufficient means. The loans are granted for a maximum tenor of 10 years from the date of the disbursement of first installment and repayable in monthly installments after six months from the date of first employment or one year from the date of completion of studies, whichever is earlier.

NBP, being the administrator of the Scheme, performs all the functions like receiving and scrutinising the loan applications, disbursement of loans and their recovery.

Meanwhile, the functions of the Committee include sanctioning of loans; dealing with all policy matters relating to the Scheme; approval/allocation of funds for each year of studies; assistance in raising funds and reviewing the audit reports of the scheme.