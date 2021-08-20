ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,644 Increased By ▲ 385.89 (0.82%)
KSE30 19,121 Increased By ▲ 188.59 (1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP, banks approve Rs 82.6 million for Student Loan Scheme

  • NBP, being the administrator of the scheme, will scrutinise loan applications
BR Web Desk 20 Aug 2021

The Apex Committee for Student Loan Scheme has approved Rs 82.6 million as interest-free loans to deserving students for their studies within Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed on Friday.

The committee is made up of representatives from SBP, Finance Division (Government of Pakistan) and five major banks (NBP, HBL, UBL, ABL and MCB Bank).

The amount, approved by the Apex Committee, will be disbursed to 518 deserving students of public sector universities across the country, studying in different disciplines of under-graduation, graduation and PhD studies for the Session 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-2020.

The objective of the Student Loan Scheme is to provide financial assistance to meritorious students having insufficient means. The loans are granted for a maximum tenor of 10 years from the date of the disbursement of first installment and repayable in monthly installments after six months from the date of first employment or one year from the date of completion of studies, whichever is earlier.

NBP, being the administrator of the Scheme, performs all the functions like receiving and scrutinising the loan applications, disbursement of loans and their recovery.

Meanwhile, the functions of the Committee include sanctioning of loans; dealing with all policy matters relating to the Scheme; approval/allocation of funds for each year of studies; assistance in raising funds and reviewing the audit reports of the scheme.

SBP NBP MCB student loan scheme

SBP, banks approve Rs 82.6 million for Student Loan Scheme

Better economic policies pave way for investment: Tarin

Pakistan has evacuated 1,100 people from Afghanistan: UN envoy

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

One in three Afghans at risk of severe or acute hunger: WFP

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

China passes tough new online privacy law

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters