Hong Kong stocks open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of business Friday, extending the previous day's losses, fuelled by ongoing concerns over China's regulatory crackdowns and the impact of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.30 percent, or 75.01 points, to 25,241.32.

The Shanghai Composite lost 0.67 percent, or 23.05 points, to 3,442.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.69 percent, or 16.74 points, to 2,400.50.