ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.08%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
GGL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By ▲ 32.32 (0.63%)
BR30 25,791 Increased By ▲ 183.49 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,428 Increased By ▲ 169.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,999 Increased By ▲ 66.94 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open lower

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.30 percent, or 75.01 points, to 25,241.32
AFP 20 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of business Friday, extending the previous day's losses, fuelled by ongoing concerns over China's regulatory crackdowns and the impact of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.30 percent, or 75.01 points, to 25,241.32.

The Shanghai Composite lost 0.67 percent, or 23.05 points, to 3,442.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.69 percent, or 16.74 points, to 2,400.50.

Hong Kong stock Hang Seng Index asia stock

Hong Kong stocks open lower

