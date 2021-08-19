Markets
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ rises
- The benchmark fell 0.1% on Wednesday
19 Aug 2021
Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street overnight, with a dip in commodity prices expected to weigh on domestic miners while a steady rise in the country's COVID-19 cases could hurt risk sentiment.
The local share price index futures fell 0.67%, a 124.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close.
The benchmark fell 0.1% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,753.45 points in early trade.
Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE on Friday
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ rises
Reports of explosion in Bahawalnagar: at least 3 killed, 50 injured
Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos
Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays
FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs
After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad
Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz
FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call
China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page
Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule
PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Sheikh Rashid
Read more stories
Comments