Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated.
Associated Press 19 Aug 2021

Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The Black Widow star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the Saturday Night Live star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

“Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his Weekend Update co-host, Michael Che.

Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy

