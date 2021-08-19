China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

ISLAMABAD: While stressing the need for an all-inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he would be visiting some other countries to develop a regional consensus on the evolving situation in the neighbouring country.

He stated this while talking to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who telephoned him to discuss the Afghan situation in the backdrop of Taliban takeover.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that Qureshi shared the details of his upcoming visits with Wang, adding that both the foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact on shared interests, particularly the Afghanistan situation.

The exchange between the foreign ministers comes after China said it is ready to deepen friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan following the country’s takeover by Taliban.

Qureshi underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is of critical importance for Pakistan and the region, adding that “in this perspective, Pakistan has assiduously supported the Afghan peace process”.

“Pakistan and China as part of Troika Plus have made valuable contribution to these efforts,” he added.

Qureshi urges international community to support Afghans

The foreign minister said that in the given situation, it is extremely important to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people.

He said that it is equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people, adding that the international community must also have sustained economic engagement with Afghanistan.

Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister Wang of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

The minister said that Pakistan and China are ‘iron brothers’ and strategic partners. The two countries have the tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on issues of common interest and significance, he added. Both the foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.

