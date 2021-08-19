ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Sohail Sarfraz 19 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) has declared that the tax officials cannot conduct sales tax assessment of taxpayers without prior selection of case for audit under section 25 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Moreover, the power distribution companies are under no obligation to charge sales tax on wheeling charges, the tribunal added.

The Chartered Accountant Yawar Muhammad from Rafaqat Babar and Co Chartered Accountant told Business Recorder that the tax authorities has set the new norm by monitoring the self-assessed sales tax returns of the registered taxpayer without selecting the taxpayers through neutral and impartial tool of audit under Section 25 and 72B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 (Act).

This practice has snatched the rights of taxpayer to be scrutinised within the bounds of the Act and illegal sales tax demands are created.

The appellate tribunal in its Order STA No 148/PB/2019 dated 25.06.2021 disregarded the practice of authorities by quoting “we are also inclined to agree to the argument that the tax regulators monitor self-assessment system through neutral and impartial tool of audit under Section 25 and 72B of the Act and there is no mechanism under the Act to lift the veil of self-assessment, protecting the monthly sales tax return filed by the taxpayer.

Reliance is placed in this regards on the judgment reported as 2020 PTD (Trib) 66 – STA No 991/LB/2018 – (M/s Islam Soap Industries (Pvt) Ltd vs The CIR, LTU, Lahore), 2020 PTD (Trib) 585 – STA No 1058/LB/2018 – (M/s Islam Soap Industries (Pvt) vs The CIR, Zone – IV LTU, Lahore), PTCL 2014 CL. 726 – Taj International (Pvt) Ltd vs The Federal Board Of Revenue and many others.

Discrepancies in statutory notices: Pral, IT wing officials summoned by ATIR

He further added that the authorities have also taxed the wheeling charges collected by M/s Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pvt) Ltd (PESCO) from M/s Tribal Electric Supply Company (Pvt) Ltd (TESCO), and these charges were collected only for provision of transmission lines to TESCO and has not made any taxable supply of goods to TESCO.

As the tax on services is not within the domain of the federal government.

It is also added that the electricity remains the property of the NTDC and its ownership is never transferred to PESCO.

The tribunal in its decision cited as STA No 148/PB/2019 dated 25.06.2021 declared the judgment that it is apparent that sales tax cannot be levied on the services rendered by the registered person.

Now the question arises that the “wheeling charges” fall under the definition of “services” under the Act.

Therefore, it is candidly clear that to charge sales tax on supplies, two conditions of making taxable supplies and taxable activity must exist simultaneously under Section 3(1) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Section 3 of the Act levies sales tax on the taxable supplies made by registered person in the course of furtherance of any taxable activity carried on by him and upon goods imported into Pakistan.

It is obvious that only such taxable activity is liable to sales tax, which is undertaken during the course of taxable supply.

It is also clear that “supply” of goods in the background of facts of this case can only take place, if it is sale or other transfer of the right to dispose of goods as owner.

The NTDC has never sold or allowed sale of such electricity by Pesco.

Rather it is given to PESCO for transportation to TESCO.

Therefore, after appraising the facts obtaining on record and also going through the divergent views expressed by the rival parties, the tribunal has inclined with the contentions raised by the AR of the taxpayer that the PESCO is under no obligation to charge sales tax on wheeling charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tesco PESCO NTDC Sales Tax Act, 1990 Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Rafaqat Babar Muhammad Yawar

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: PM speaks to IG Punjab

Stranded Pakistanis: PIA resumes Kabul flight operations

‘Taliban meet Karzai, Abdullah’

Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE

Taliban face critical need for international aid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters