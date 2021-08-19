Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE
19 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: The disgraced ex-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani resurfaced in UAE on Wednesday after fleeing Afghanistan last week when Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on August 15.
