ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
IInd test: Waqar optimistic about ‘better’ results against West Indies

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Admiring the efforts of Pakistani pacers in the first Test against West Indies, which Pakistan lost, bowling Coach Waqar Younis has expressed optimism that Pakistan will stage a better show in the last Test match against the host commencing from 20th August and said they will go with a positive mindset in the second game and try to do better.

“I am very proud of my bowlers. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled brilliantly. I have full confidence on the abilities of Mohammad Abbas. He was very impressive in the match but unfortunately he didn’t get many wickets,” Waqar said while addressing a virtual media session with Pakistani media.

The bowling Coach said, “We must admire Babar Azam the way he kept his nerves and took some good decisions as captain in the last match.”

Praising the high quality competition in the thrilling first Test between West Indies and Pakistan, Waqar said, “We would not get a better advertisement for the beauty of Test cricket. Both teams fought very well but unfortunately we didn’t avail some good opportunities at a crucial stage of the match which cost us at the end.”

“The pitch was conducive to seam bowling and our pacers bowled really well. Undoubtedly, it was a low target that we had to defend yet we fought really hard and it was only some dropped catches that took the game away from us,” Waqar Younis said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Waqar Younis Hasan Ali Mohammad Abbas

