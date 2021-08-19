ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Italian envoy sees huge trade, investment scope

APP 19 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Wednesday said that there are vast opportunities for mutual trade and investment between Pakistan and Italy from which businessmen and traders of both the countries can reap the benefits.

Pakistani businessmen and traders move forward and work to promote mutual trade and economic ties between Pakistanis in Italy, he said.

Economic, trade and cultural relations between Italy and Pakistan are at an all-time high, he said this while hosting a dinner in honour of senior business leaders and Presidents of different trade chambers of the country at his residence.

While renowned business leaders including former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Zafar Bakhtawri, Chairman Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office Qurban Ali, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Muhammad Nasir Mirza, President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Umer Ashraf Mughal, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz IIyas Bilour and Abdullah Shad Abbasi participated on the occasion.

The Ambassador informed that Italy hosts the largest Pakistani diaspora in the European Union (EU) countries. In FY 2020-21, workers remittances from Italy reached $601 million which is an all-time high figure, he said.

It has made Italy, Pakistan’s 7th largest destination for workers remittance globally and No.1 from the EU.

He said that there was huge trade potential in different sectors of the economy which needed to be explored and in this regard both sides were engaged in the dialogue process through the Pak-Italy Joint Economic Commission was the forum for bilateral economic engagements.

The Ambassador said that currently Italy was providing technical assistance in Agriculture and textiles up-gradation through modern machinery, value addition in agriculture, leather and marble sectors.

He said Pakistan was working to expand it to Agricultural items including dairy and livestock, olives and olive products, plastics, processed food and the construction sector in the Italian market.

Andreas Ferrarese was of the view that Italy wanted to start a new era of economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan through transfer of technology and for up-gradation of Pakistan’s textile industry.

He said green economy, transfer of technology for the industrial sector including textiles and agro industry, construction sector, education and health are major areas of focus to extend the bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador said through the green economy, Italy wanted to cooperate with Pakistan for environment protection, circular economy, resource saving and management, ecosystem protection and recovery, water conservation and natural disaster prevention.

The Ambassador said that Italy has established the Italy-Pakistan Textile Technology Center (IPTTC) in Faisalabad at the National Textile University (NTU) to upgrade the local textile sector.

He said the training centre, which was the first of its kind for Italian textile machinery technology in Pakistan, was inaugurated in the recent past.

He said this project was financed by the Italian government to support the development of the local textiles industry, by equipping it with Italian machinery.

European Union FPCCI Andreas Ferrarese mutual trade RCCI

