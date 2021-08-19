ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Youm-e-Ashur to be observed in twin cities amid tight security

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur will be observed Thursday (Aug 19) to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security arrangements to protect mourners from any untoward incident.

The religious clerics will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions who laid down their lives at the battleground of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the processions of 9th and 10th Muharram. The law enforcement agencies, including police, Rangers and Frontier Corps are providing full security to the mourners.

Apart from the security measures, district administrations, in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, have placed hospitals and ambulance services on high alert.

The government has decided to suspend cellular phone service during Muharram processions for security reasons. The 3G/4G service will remain suspended in areas along the route of the main processions during Youm-e-Ashur.

The Police have already conducted a survey of procession routes across the country and sealed all shops, houses and buildings on the routes after a thorough check by bomb disposal squads.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has drawn up a deployment plan to manage traffic on alternate routes during the main processions on 9th Muharram in federal capital.

Under the plan, more than 500 policemen comprising one SP, four DSPs, 17 inspectors are performing duties to divert traffic towards alternative routes during the procession.

On Wednesday, the main mourning procession was taken out from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri G-6/2, which culminated at the same place after passing through its traditional routes. During the procession, Fazal-e-Haq road, the roads from Poly Clinic to Kulsoom Plaza remained shut.

7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi Road, Fazal-e-Haq road from China Chowk to Kulsoom Plaza remained closed for general traffic.

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed in twin cities amid tight security

