Karachi: 9th Muharram procession culminates peacefully

KARACHI: The procession of 9th Muharram passed through its traditional route for the most part and culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in the Kharadar on Wednesday.

The procession started from the Nishtar Park. A large number of people, including women and children, participated in the procession.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala, the procession was held under strict security measures that included a partial suspension of mobile phone services to avoid any untoward incident.

A Majlis-e-Aza was also held which was addressed by noted Shia scholars. They highlighted the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The procession passed through MA Jinnah Road (Point A), Empress Market, Tibet Chowk, Nishtar Road, Radio Pakistan, Light House, Boltan Market and Kharadar police station before reaching the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

All the roads and streets that were part of the route of the procession were sealed with containers and other barricades. All link roads were sealed, commercial areas closed and movements other than the procession banned.

Officials with the law enforcement agencies were deployed along the route for the protection of the procession as well as the venues of different Majalis.

Security officials were also deployed on the roofs of the buildings along the route to monitor the procession.

The procession was also monitored at the Command & Control Centre set up at the Central Police Office as well as at the Civic Centre through security cameras installed along the route.

Scouts organisations, rescue services and the city administration had also made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the procession.

Emergency had already been declared at all the public hospitals of the city, with instructions to doctors and paramedical staff to be available as well as to ensure the availability of medicines.

Staying ahead of the procession, bomb disposal teams kept clearing the area.