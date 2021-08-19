ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opening flood canals in Punjab will worsen water shortage in Sindh: provincial irrigation minister

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the federal government has opened flood canals...
Recorder Report Updated 19 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the federal government has opened flood canals in Punjab during the water shortage which would worsen the water shortage situation in Sindh from tomorrow.

He informed this while holding press conference at Press Club Hyderabad on Wednesday. He said that more than 55,000 cusecs of water was required at Sukkur Barrage while only 37,000 cusecs of water was being received at Guddu.

He said that water shortage in Chotiari Dam, Keenjhar Lake and other canals was increasing which would lead to shortage of drinking water in Karachi. “In the current season, we have enough water in our system that after supplying water to the tail, water was released into the Chotiari Dam, Keenjhar Lake and other canals, but in the present situation we are unable to fill them,” he said.

Shoro said that the committees set up for distribution of water before partition also declared that people at tail had first right on water and this right was accepted in the 1991 Water Accord as well. He further informed that the water which supposed to be received in June was received in the end of July which greatly increased the demand of water from Sukkur to Badin’s Bhagra Memon and the command areas of the canals. He said that under the 1991 Accord, it was stated that 114 MF of water was available in the country which would be distributed among the provinces according to their need but due to wrong policies of IRSA, Sindh was becoming barren.

He warned that if the required supply of water was not ensured immediately, there would be serious protests across Sindh.

Replying to a question, he said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had always protested to federal government for not providing water to the tail growers of Sindh and struggle for the basic rights of the people of Sindh. He said that Chief Minister Sindh also raised the issue in the Council of Common Interests which was referred to the courts and from there it was again referred to the CCI for resolution.

To a question, he said that although there were administrative problems in the Irrigation Department, but at present the water situation was serious and our first priority was to deal with the situation, “an effective strategy would be formulated soon to resolve the administrative issues in Irrigation Department”, he said.

To a question, he said that when even half of 48 MF water of Sindh share was not given, the situation would be worse. Replying to a question, he said that due to late supply of water, sowing was delayed which caused great loss to agriculture sector.

MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, MPA Kamal Khan Chang, Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Hyderabad Saghir Qureshi, Pasha Qazi, Azhar Sial, Advocate Faraz Kandharo and other PPP workers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Federal Government Jam Khan Shoro Chotiari Dam water situation

Opening flood canals in Punjab will worsen water shortage in Sindh: provincial irrigation minister

Reports of explosion in Bahawalnagar: at least 3 killed, 50 injured

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.