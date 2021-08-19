Strong monsoon system to enter today

KARACHI: A new strong monsoon weather system is expected to unleash rain-wind-thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from Aug 19 through Saturday, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period, it warned that urban and flash floods and landslides may follow the rainy spell in some areas.

“Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 19th August Thursday (night) and likely to continue till 21st August (Saturday),” the Met said.

Rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Kohistan from August 19 night to August 21.

Besides, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang with occasional gaps over the period.

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Khuzdar and Kalat from August 20 (Friday evening) to August 21.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in some Local-Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal on August 20 to August 21.

