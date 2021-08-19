FBR rejects reports on banking transactions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification on the messages circulating in emails and social media regarding access of FBR on banking transactions.

The FBR has clarified that there is no linkage or access to banking transaction at any level with banks or financial institutions. Similarly, there is no fingerprint authentication mechanism available with the FBR.

The tax profile data of the FBR has only offline bank account numbers which are not linked with banks or financial institutions. Therefore, there is absolutely no risk of any access to transaction banking at any level.

The FBR has termed messages being circulated in emails and social media as fake and baseless.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021