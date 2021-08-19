ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Youm-e-Ashur today

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: The citizens of Hyderabad will observe Youm-e-Ashur, the mourning Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions, with traditional religious sanctity and reverence today.

After taking part in Majalis-e-Aza mourning processions and gatherings, the tens of thousands mourners will participate in Ashura processions today. Various mourning processions which bring out early morning from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas will assemble at Qadamgah Moula Ali to join the main mourning procession which will later terminate at Karbala Dadan Shah before Asar prayers.

The main mourning procession followed will be brought out under the banner of Anjuman-e-Haideri. The procession will be followed by Majlis and Namaz-e-Zuhrain at Abdullah Radio Centre. The procession will be escorted by Rangers and Police personnel with sealing of all link roads and streets and deployment of members of law enforcement agencies at the rooftop of the buildings of the traditional route of main mourning procession.

Another procession of Zuljinah will be brought out from Qadamgah Moula Ali which after marching its traditional routes, culminate back to Qadamgah Moula Ali before Maghrib prayers.

The processions of Alam and Tazia will be brought out from Market Chowk which after marching its traditional routes, terminate at Phuleli.

The district administration which already implementing the contingency plan to maintain law and order during Musharraf-ul-Haram, has adopted strict security measures on Youm-e-Ashur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

