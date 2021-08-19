ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Tariq Sayeed passes away

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Tariq Sayeed, Patron-in Chief of Businessmen Panel, and former president of FPCCI, KCCI and SAARC CCI passed away at a local hospital at the age of 79.

He remained hospitalized due to Covid for 12 days prior to death. He was also suffering with loss of memory since 2017. He left behind wife, one daughter, a son, and three brothers.

During his active life he remained President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice President Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI), Patron-in-Chief Pakistan-China Business Council of FPCCI, Advisor China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF), Chairman Board of Trustees SAARC CCI Head Quarters Building Trust, Founder & Former President SAARC CCI, Life Member SAARC CCI. Member Board of Governors, Business Council of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Honorary Member & Former Vice President Islamic Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Special Life Member Confederation of Asia-Pacific CCI, former president of The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Former Chairman G-77 CCI, former president Karachi CCI, founder chairman Pakistan Tyre Importers & Dealers Association (PTIDA), Patron-in-Chief Karachi Aero Club Limited and Former Trustee Karachi Port Trust.

Business community has expressed its great sorrow over the sad demise of Tariq Sayeed and termed it as an irrecoverable loss to the private Sector of South Asia.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to place the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude and courage to members of the grieved family to this irreparable loss.

Amjad Rafi, former President KCCI, extended his condolences to Tariq Sayeed family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

