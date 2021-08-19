LHC dismisses petition of tenant

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court dismissed a petition of a tenant Saeed Ahmad and observed that the plea of provision of rent agreement to establish relationship of a landlord and tenant has no force as tenancy may not be necessarily through a written document and the same might be oral.

The court held, “the combined effect of the oral, as well as, documentary evidence like sale deed, property tax and utility bills establishes the ownership of a property”.

The court upheld the decision of Additional District Judge (ADJ), Multan, directing the petitioner to vacate the house in question within 30 days and to pay tentative rent of Rs1,50,000/- to respondent Ghulam Mohidudin.

According to the details the Special Judge (Rent), Multan had dismissed the ejectment petition of the respondent Ghulam Mohiuddin who filed an appeal before ADJ, Multan. The petitioner Saeed challenged the verdict of ADJ through the petition.

The court while dismissing the petition observed that the ownership of respondent Ghulam Mohiuddin in respect of the house in question and that the petitioner is a tenant under the said respondent has been fully proved.

