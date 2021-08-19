ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Punjab govt constitutes ‘redressal committee’

Safdar Rasheed 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a “redressal committee” to address the grievances of the consultancy firm in respect of prequalification process. The decision to this effect was taken by the Planning and Development Board.

Khalid Sultan, Member Education Planning and Development Board, was nominated as convener of the redressal committee. The assistant chief of consultancy of the Planning and Development Board and Section Officer (Audit) will be the member of the committee. It will help to remove the hurdles in the way of companies in the different ongoing projects across the province.

Imran Sikandar Bloch, Secretary Planning and Development, have issued notification in the regard. The consultancy firms can lodge theirs complainants regarding unconstitutional hurdles with immediate effect.

According to the notification, any firm may lodge a written complaint concerning its grievances not late than 10 days after the announcement of the evaluation report. The redressal committee will be bound to investigate and decide upon the complaint within 15 days of the receipt of the complaint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

