LME official prices
19 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2250.00 2633.00 9346.50 2428.00 19470.00 36491.00 3002.50 2450.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2250.00 2633.00 9346.50 2428.00 19470.00 36491.00 3002.50 2450.00
3-months Buyer 2250.00 2618.50 9369.50 2313.00 19466.00 35844.00 3013.00 2425.00
3-months Seller 2250.00 2618.50 9369.50 2313.00 19466.00 35844.00 3013.00 2425.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 33544.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 33544.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
