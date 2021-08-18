ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
UAE 'welcomes' Ashraf Ghani on 'humanitarian grounds'

  • UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirms Afghanistan president and his family are in the Gulf state
Reuters 18 Aug 2021

DUBAI: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a statement.

Afghan leader Ghani says Taliban have won, fled country to prevent 'flood of bloodshed'

Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday to "prevent a flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban entered the capital, capping a lightning offensive across the country.

Ghani said he believed "countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed" if he had stayed behind.

"The Taliban have won... and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a statement posted to Facebook earlier.

"They are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks," he added.

Back then, he did not say where he had travelled to, but leading Afghan media group Tolo news suggested he had gone to Tajikistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the peace process, had earlier accused Ghani of "leaving the people to this situation".

Some local social media users branded him a "coward" for leaving behind citizens and the government machinery in chaos.

More to follow

