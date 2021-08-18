ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Brent oil may retest support at $68.43

  • The weak bounce triggered by this support seems to have ended around a resistance at $69.95. The drop from the Aug. 12 high of $71.90 may have continued
Reuters 18 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $68.43 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $67.39.

The weak bounce triggered by this support seems to have ended around a resistance at $69.95. The drop from the Aug. 12 high of $71.90 may have continued.

The trend could be still be riding on a wave (c), which is expected to travel to $65.98.

A break above $69.95 could lead to a gain limited to $71.18.

Brent oil may bounce more to $70.95

On the daily chart, oil has more or less broken a support at $68.43 and a rising trendline.

The break not only opens the way towards $64.15-$66.29 range, but also suggests a reversal of the uptrend from $35.74.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend reveals an immediate support at $67.90, which looks vulnerable. Based on this analysis, oil may drop to $56.79.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

