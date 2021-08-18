PSX roars back: BRIndex100 manages gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend as fresh buying in almost all sectors supported the market to close in positive zone with healthy gains.

BRIndex100 gained 67.24 points or 1.33 percent to close at 5,126.59 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,128.74 points and intraday low of 5,074.81 points. Volumes stood at 212.348 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 387.99 points or 1.54 percent to close at 25,633.61 points with a turnover of 116.034 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 345.66 points or 0.74 percent and once again crossed 47,000 points to close at 47,258.45 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 246.070 million shares as compared to 251.807 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $708,179. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 49 billion to Rs 8.251 trillion. Out of total 461 active scrips, 332 closed in positive and 110 in negative while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 30.977 million shares and surged by Rs 3.16 to close at Rs 45.57 followed by Ghani Glo Hol that increased by Rs 1.25 to close at Rs 45.01. Colgate Palmolive and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 69.99 and Rs 31.79 respectively to close at Rs 2769.99 and Rs 455.71 while Wyeth Pak and Ismail Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 139.96 and Rs 31.27 respectively to close at Rs 1726.23 and Rs 392.03.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 60.85 points or 0.63 percent to close at 9,759.96 points with total turnover of 1.176 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 46.52 points or 0.67 percent to close at 6,995.94 points with 12.002 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 32.58 points or 0.35 percent to close at 9,455.81 points with 10.331 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 172.32 points or 3.19 percent to close at 5,568.54 points with 14.681 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 23.73 points or 0.61 percent to close at 3,915.95 points with 6.010 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,648.19 points, up 44.08 points or 0.96 percent with 51.008 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in the positive zone after dissipation of the after effects of the situation in Afghanistan.

Uptick was observed across the board, with major impact from Power, Cement, O&GMCs and Technology sectors. This was coincided by Autos and Steel sectors.

This being a short trading week, investor sentiment skewed to positivity as selling subsided. Banking sector showed nominal performance amid profit booking.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Power (up 96 points), Cement (up 36 points), O&GMCs (up 32 points), Banks (up 32 points) and Technology (up 23 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include HUBC (up 81 points), PSO (up 23 points), MCB (up 16 points), KAPCO (up 15 points) and TRG (up 13 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include BAHL (down 6 points), KTML (down 6 points), FCEPL (down 4 points), PKGS (down 3 points) and HBL (down 3 points).

